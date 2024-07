A billboard protesting Project 2025 and the Trump-Vance Republican presidential ticket is seen in Milwaukee before the start of the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention.

I’ve been reading Project 2025 and agree with a recent letter writer’s comments (“Project 2025 manifesto is a must-read for all voters,” Star-Advertiser, July 17). If you love the USA and want to have the same things you have now, read this document. It is 992 pages long but changes everything you take for granted. Before you vote, this is a must read! This election is not about who’s older.

Colleen Swain

Kaneohe

