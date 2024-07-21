Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Fire extinguished at residential building in Punaluu

By Star-Advertiser staff

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a large fire that engulfed a single-story residential building this morning in Punaluu.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call at 9:43 a.m. today for a building fire in the 53-000 block of Punaluu Valley Road. HFD sent six units staffed with approximately 22 personnel with the first unit arriving on the scene seven minutes later.

Firefighters secured the water supply and attacked the fire, bringing it under control at 10:26 a.m. Two adult occupants were confirmed to have safely exited the building before HFD’s arrival. The fire was extinguished 26 minutes later.

An investigation is underway to determine the fire’s orgin and cause along with damage estimates.

