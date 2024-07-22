Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, July 22, 2024 80° Today's Paper

Top News

Former AG Holder to review Harris’ running mate options

By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw / Reuters

Today Last updated 9:52 a.m.

Election 2024Election: National

REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS/FILE PHOTO Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder addresses the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) dinner in Washington, in September 2018. Holder and his law firm, Covington & Burling LLP, will conduct vetting of potential running mates for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for the presidency, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS/FILE PHOTO

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder addresses the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) dinner in Washington, in September 2018. Holder and his law firm, Covington & Burling LLP, will conduct vetting of potential running mates for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for the presidency, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder and his law firm, Covington & Burling LLP, will conduct vetting of potential running mates for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for the presidency, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Harris is running for the Democratic presidential nomination after President Joe Biden announced on Sunday he was stepping aside.

A campaign spokesperson for Harris declined to comment.

Holder did not respond to a request for comment.

The selection of a running mate is one of the most important early decisions Harris, who is aiming to wrap up the Democratic nomination in the coming days, can make at the beginning of her campaign.

Biden selected her as his running mate in 2020 and said in his letter on Sunday that it was the best decision he had made.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide