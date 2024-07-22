Letter: Secret Service chief must be axed for rally failure

It is clear that the director of the Secret Service should be fired immediately. There were so many failures leading up to the attempted shooting of a former president and current presidential candidate it is not even funny. The fact that many of the attendees saw the shooter, and there was supposedly information nearly 30 minutes before that something was amiss, is incredible. Biden should fire her immediately, but no one ever pays a price for dereliction of duty.

No matter who you vote for, all candidates deserve protection and the Secret Service is obviously not up to the task with its current leadership.

Alan Poepoe

Kailua

