2024 Election: Bob McDermott

Name on ballot:

Bob McDermott

Running for:

U.S. Senate

Political party:

Republican

Campaign website:

votemcdermott.com

Current occupation:

Real Estate Agent

Age:

60

Previous job history:

No answer submitted

Previous elected office, if any:

State Representative 1996-2002 = Aliamanu, Foster Village, Aiea; 2012-2022 Ewa Beach

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

16 Years Hawaii State Legislature; 12 years ED of the Honolulu Navy League; 8 years USMC both enlisted and Officer, Desert Storm Veteran.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Unaffordability of Home Ownership made worse by, runaway inflation, the cost of living to include lowering gas prices. Protecting our children via robust Parental rights.

What can Congress do to help Americans cope with the high cost of living?

Inflation is caused by bad monetary policy and Fiscal policy. We are borrowing too much and our budget is busted, while we short change Maui and other important domestic issues.

What actions, if any, should Congress take in regard to regulating access to abortion?

It is a state issue. As grandpa and an adoptive parent, I will always advocate life. I love children, Full stop.

What can Congress do to help reduce gun violence and mass shootings in America?

Address the mental health of these very troubled youngsters. These kids are mentally ill.

What laws should Congress pass to mitigate the effects of sea-level rise and climate change?

Congress, nor anyone else, is unable to control the climate. The climate is directly impacted by the sun. How do you explain that Ewa Beach was once underwater? It is a money grab, has your electric bill gone down 1 penny per kilowatt hour, despite the massive spending on “Free, green, abundant renewable energy”? No, we see rolling black outs in 2024 because the lefties wanted to shut down the cheapest electric plant we had that ran on coal; All while China produces 1.5 new coal plants per week. Paris Climate accord, we give China 13 Billion that we BORROW in the bond market, and then the US citizen (you) pays it back. What???

Should the U.S. continue to support Ukraine’s military efforts as it fights the Russian invasion?

No. Ukraine is not in our national interest. It makes me sick to see we are knowingly leading these young Ukrainians to the slaughter house. Has this paper ever detailed the causalities being caused in Ukraine? No, only warmed over Pablum from the Langley Bugle, aka the New York times. Such slanted coverage exploded after the departure of Lee Weber.

Should the U.S. continue to supply Israel with military aid in its war with Hamas?

Yes. Hamas’ stated mission is continued War with the Jewish State until it is dissolved. Period.

What is your position on the Jones Act, which supporters say protects the U.S. shipping industry, but opponents say inflates shipping prices and therefore costs to Hawaii consumers?

I support the Jones Act. Hawaii should seek a Massive Federal investment in Dry Dock capability, in partnership with the private sector, for surface ships. We are woefully under capacity for shipbuilding which increases costs to everyone.

What role, if any, should Congress have in regulating the artificial intelligence industry?

I would suggest an unelected bi-patrician committee of renowned AI experts and ethicists to promulgate recommendations or guardrails that protect our citizens privacy and independence. These recommendations should then be forwarded to Congress for consideration.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

Married 37 years to my bride, we have 8 children and 14 grandchildren. We are devout Catholics who fall short of the mark daily (at least I do). 4 of my sons have served or are serving the USMC or Navy.