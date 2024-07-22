2024 Election: Reginald Kawena Garcia

Name on ballot:

Reginald Kawena Garcia

Running for:

State House – District 39

Political party:

Democrat

Campaign website:

friendsofreginaldgarcia.org

Current occupation:

Legislative Assistant for the Office of Senator Tim Richards, Vice-Chair of AEN

Age:

38

Previous job history:

Committee Clerk for AEN Chair; Legislative Assistant for WAM Chair; Youth Development Specialist IV

Previous elected office, if any:

No answer submitted

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

I believe that in combination with my educational degrees, I possess several inherent qualities that would make a great fit for a State House Representative. In the fall of 2018, I graduated from the University of Hawaii at Hilo with a double bachelors degree the fields of Administration of Justice, and in the field of Political Science. I found work as a Youth Development Specialist IV with a local non-profit organization on Hawaii Island working with at-risk youth and their families to identify barriers to success and provide meaningful solutions to their problems. It was intensive case management work in the community that created a deep interest and passion to get involved in public service.

When Covid-19 hit the State and the funding for this program was cut, my family and I moved here to Oahu eventually settling in Westlock Fairways in December of 2021. It was here that I began my journey in the Capitol, working for the Chair of WAM Committee in the 2022 Legislative Session as a staffer, then the Chair of the AEN Committee in 2023 as the Committee Clerk, and most recently as Senator Tim Richards permanent Legislative Assistant. I grew up and lived in the district as a kid, and have seen the changes and the benefits that can be brought to the district with the right economic activity. I believe I possess the institutional knowledge of the legislative process and am establishing the right connections to build my network. Furthermore, I believe that my personal work ethic, my commitment to ensure that I complete the tasks that I am assigned, my trustworthiness, my positive attitude and even keeled demeanor are some of the inherent qualities that I can draw from to fulfill this trusted position. I understand that working in the public sector is difficult, and rather than pointing a condemning finger at those who some may perceive as not doing their job, I am more of the mindset to extend an open invitation to the negotiating table to resolve those issues. Although I understand that friction can produce results, I believe good governance can best be achieved through strategic collaboration, and forming positive interactions.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

Initially when looking at the district geographically, there are concerns about traffic congestion and infrastructure in need of upgrades or repair. However, when talking to residents I also find that the individuals and families of this district face several significant issues, the most prominent of which is the high cost of living. This is an issue that has taken years in the making and is often inextricable with low economic opportunity, and limited housing options. I will work to introduce and support measures that will address the high cost of living through job creation and workforce development, seek to address the affordable housing issues in the State, and push for continued efforts to support a living wage for families.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

I am running for this seat with a vision to foster sustained economic development, meaningful jobs, and building safe, clean, resilient communities where our families can thrive. I want to ensure that the Hawaii State Legislature prioritizes the economic well-being of its people, the most precious resource. I firmly believe that as a community we must prioritize the economic well-being of all our residents, particularly those of us who occupy the middle and lower socio-economic status in the State. The high cost of living presents unique challenges that make it difficult for many to make ends meet. I believe a living wage is not merely a matter of fairness, but see it as an integral step towards providing an equilibrium in society that establishes economic stability and social equity. By raising the minimum wage to a standard that allows workers to afford basic necessities, housing, healthcare, food, and education, we can alleviate poverty and reduce the financial stressors that many of our residents face on a daily basis. Furthermore, I believe that a living wage benefits the entire community, as when families and individuals have more disposable income due to fairer wages, it allows for more economic activity which boosts our local economies. Therefore, I believe that investing in legislation to pass a living wage in the State will ultimately be an investment into the immediate prosperity of our people and give them a chance to thrive.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

The State is currently grappling with the challenge of soaring property insurance costs, which are placing significant financial strain on homeowners and condo owners across the islands. To tackle this issue effectively, I would look to prioritize strategic collaboration with insurance stakeholders and government agencies to consider the best practices of working with these entities to ensure fair and transparent pricing practices. Strengthening consumer protections is paramount to safeguarding residents from arbitrary rate increases, mandating insurers to justify any hikes with solid actuarial data.

Moreover, legislative efforts should include the establishment of subsidies or financial aid programs aimed at assisting low-income homeowners in meeting insurance premium payments. Investing in initiatives that mitigate risks, such as enhancing building codes and bolstering disaster preparedness measures, will further safeguard communities against future property damage and insurance liabilities. By fostering collaboration with federal agencies and promoting competition among insurers, the state can foster a more resilient insurance market that offers affordable and comprehensive coverage options to all Hawaii residents.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

Sustainable tourism practices are essential, including managing visitor numbers and protecting resources. Engaging communities in tourism planning, improving infrastructure, and promoting high-skill education are crucial. Marketing should attract high-value, low-impact tourists, and fair taxation should reinvest in community development. Supporting local businesses and resilience planning will further strengthen Hawaii’s economy moving towards resilience and sustainability. We can also look to diversify beyond tourism by developing sectors like technology, renewable energy, and agricultural tourism. Investing in agricultural hemp production can prove to be a significant source of State revenue. I will work towards diversifying the States revenue streams by fostering growth in burgeoning sectors like technology, renewable energy and key sectors in agriculture. I will work to enhance the State’s economic outlook by aligning with other legislators to pass legislation that promotes economic resilience, engaging communities, and ensuring legislative oversight to build a strong financial foundation for Hawaii.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

If elected, I will work hard to ensure that the Legislature moves in the right direction when it addresses the major problems and issues that the State is currently facing. I believe that District 39 is poised with natural resources, and geographical location that can assist in meeting the States needs in a significant way. I believe that with the right conversations and investments, there is land that can be directed towards development of workforce and affordable housing. I believe that the State can incentivize developers to build housing that can be accessible to individuals and families on the base end of the socio-economic status by partnering with developers and taking on key infrastructure projects. I will work to ensure that the State take on the major infrastructure projects such as laying down the sewer lines, water lines and electrical lines, and road paving work. I believe that this will remove some of the burden on developers and incentivize their efforts to build units that are more affordable. I will also work to ensure that the permitting process for land acquisition, building permits and construction costs are not impeded by extensive permitting time periods.

I believe that the need for housing stock in the State can be alleviated through not only the amount of units that are built, but also the rate at which they are built. Another component to the affordable housing issue in the State, is to invest in the Rental Housing Revolving Fund, and to look into the extension of the LUC land building requirements to extend from 15 acres, which are inherently constraining, to 50 acres. Increasing the amount of land available for development is key, and ensuring that the State look to make these adjustment is imperative if we are going to be successful in addressing this issue. Finally, for the issue of affordable housing, I believe that Transit Oriented Development along the rail corridor is important, and one benefit that can be experienced in district 39 for the specific reason that the rail station moves directly through this district. Attracting development and funding along this corridor is beneficial.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

I believe that the educational system needs sustained investment that meets a broad array of issues throughout the State. Prioritizing and ensuring that teachers are adequately compensated, provided with access to affordable rentals or homeownership, and have meaningful support from the administration will help incentivize and attract quality teachers and professionals. Our educators, at every level of the educational system deserve to have living wages that are competitive with mainland salaries. I also believe that teachers should have access to adequate training and retraining programs, with the necessary supports to meet the requirements and demands of their jobs. I believe that being an educator is a noble profession and therefore, our teachers deserve to be fairly compensated.

Another area to look into is the current class sizes, and their impact on meaningful learning. Larger class sizes may be one way to accommodate a larger influx of students at certain locations, but larger class sizes are accompanied by more difficulties that teachers face in terms of classroom management, allocation of resources, all of which have a significant impact. Finally, with the tragedies that we experienced with the Lahaina wildfire, I have come to understand that concerns of disaster planning and resiliency building within our schools infrastructures are important for the legislature to address.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

I believe in looking forward, several generations down the line when approaching issues or problems. Meaning, having a vision that addresses the issues that we are facing, while accounting for (and preparing for) the future. I believe that the State must continue to look into the areas that are in need of infrastructural investments and upgrades for the simple fact that this moves in the direction of improving the quality of life in that particular district and State. I see this project as an investment that will provide for Hawaii’s economy in the form of job creation, providing much needed infrastructure investment, while also securing long term economic activity years down the line. This can easily be countered by some who oppose by stating that this project will incur very high costs, with the potential for funding issues, and who may point to other major construction projects that faced challenges. However, we can take the lessons learned and make the necessary adjustments to future projects. I believe as a society we should look for ways to improve the lives of future generations.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

It seems to me that the intent of this issue seeks to address any perceived inadequacies of the current Legislature and how it functions. Although implementing term limits for state legislators is often advocated as a means to enhance accountability, diversity, and inject new perspectives into Hawaii’s political landscape, I approach this issue with a measure of skepticism while remaining open to exploring several options to improve the efficiency of the State Legislature. While I believe introducing fresh voices into the legislature can enrich representation and responsiveness to community needs, I believe that imposing term limits should be approached cautiously. It is essential to ensure that continuity in addressing Hawaii’s most pressing issues is not compromised. Many of the challenges faced by the state necessitate sustained engagement from government, a variety of stakeholders and specialized organizations. Therefore, it is crucial to maintain a legislature that is well-acquainted with these issues and past efforts to address them effectively

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

Promoting good-government initiatives, even when they question the status quo, is essential for maintaining democratic values and serving the public interest. By prioritizing integrity and advocating for meaningful reforms, both candidates and incumbents can demonstrate their commitment to transparent governance. It’s vital to place the needs of constituents above political agendas to foster positive change and effectively address systemic issues. I support policies that emphasize the Legislature’s crucial role in governing and shaping Hawaii’s future. Ultimately, the Legislature is responsible for enacting laws that meet the needs and aspirations of Hawaii’s people, ensuring long-term economic stability and sustainable development

What will be your top priority if elected?

I firmly believe that the State of Hawaii is headed towards a significant and critical juncture, where many local residents are being forced to move away due to soaring living costs, limited economic opportunities, potential issues regarding food sustainability and supply chain issues, and a housing market approaching the precipice of a major crisis. I want to do what I can to ensure that the State of Hawaii moves in the right direction as it responds to these significantly challenging issues, and that the Legislature prioritizes the economic well-being of its people, the most precious resource. For me, the decision to run for office has everything to do with being in a position to help others and doing the right things for the right reasons at the right time. Providing an environment where our Ohana and children can live and thrive is the single most important concept and motivating factor underpinning my decision to run for office.

My campaign is anchored in the belief that we must tackle Hawaii’s challenges head-on to ensure a future where every resident can prosper. This means advocating for policies that spur job creation, particularly in sectors that can provide long-term stability and growth. Furthermore, I am committed to fostering communities that are not only economically vibrant but also safe and resilient. This includes pushing for affordable housing solutions and fair regulations that support, rather than hinder, business innovation and growth. By addressing the root causes of our economic struggles, we can halt the exodus of our people and keep families together, thriving in a Hawaii that honors its past while embracing a sustainable and prosperous future.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

As an individual of mixed ethnic background (Hawaiian, Filipino, and Portuguese), I am keenly aware of the rich cultural history that our State possesses. I believe that the cultural component of our State is one of our greatest strengths, and therefore must be promoted, shared, preserved and protected. This cultural aspect provides a unique and distinct variation to our Democratic Institutions. It guides our law-making bodies and processes, and informs the larger context of society as a whole that the governing process is best conducted based on inclusion of all ethnicities and classes, highlighting our rich multicultural composition, and addressing the needs of the collective with a genuine spirit of Aloha.