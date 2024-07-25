Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Distressed hiker airlifted from Waimano Pool Trail

By Star-Advertiser staff

The Honolulu Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter assisted in the rescue of a female hiker who had fallen ill on the Waimano Pool Trail in Pearl City Thursday and was unable to make it out on her own.

HFD received a 911 call at 6:03 p.m. reporting that another hiker had found the woman in distress on the trail. Six units staffed by 19 personnel were dispatched, with the first unit arriving on the scene at 6:16 p.m. Rescuers began making their way toward the woman on foot while a second unit secured a landing zone for air operations, according to an HFD news release.

Rescuers reached the hiker’s location at 6:47 p.m., conducted a medical assessment and confirmed she required medical treatment and assistance to exit the trail, the release said. She was airlifted to the nearby landing zone at 7:01 p.m., where her care was transferred to an Emergency Medical Services ambulance at 7:20 p.m.

