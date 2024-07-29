A speedy, chocolaty treat

These easy, everyday s’mores are made in your broiler, no bonfire required. Ready in five minutes, they’re perfect for a speedy, chocolaty dessert. Feel free to swap out different cookies for the graham crackers. Ginger snaps, shortbread, chocolate wafer cookies all work equally well, as do salty crackers like Ritz and Saltines.

Oven S’mores

Ingredients:

• 16 graham crackers, or other cookies or crackers

• 4 ounces dark or milk chocolate bars, cut into large pieces

• 8 large marshmallows

Directions:

Place an oven rack 4 inches away from the broiling element. Heat broiler. Line a baking sheet with foil.

Place graham crackers on the prepared baking sheet, spreading them out. Top half with a piece of chocolate and 1 marshmallow.

Broil until the marshmallows begin to singe on top and the chocolate melts, 1 to 3 minutes depending on your broiler; watch them carefully so they don’t burn (unless you like them blackened, in which case let them broil until they look perfect to you).

Remove from oven and top with remaining graham crackers, pressing down to smush the marshmallows. Serve immediately.

Total time: 10 minutes, serves 8.

