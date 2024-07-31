Woman, 33, allegedly drove at another woman in Waipahu

Honolulu police have arrested a 33-year-old woman for attempted murder in the second degree after she allegedly tried to hit another woman with a car in Waipahu.

The incident occurred at about 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a police bulletin. That is when the woman allegedly drove her vehicle intentionally at a 34-year-old woman in the Royal Kunia area of Waipahu.

Police said the victim was able to elude the vehicle’s path and avoid serious bodily injury.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene, and she remains in custody pending an investigation.

No further details were available.