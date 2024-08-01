HFD battling large brush fire in Makaha

Honolulu firefighters are battling a large brush fire in Makaha Valley this afternoon.

City officials this afternoon issued an alert on HNL.Info saying Huipu Drive and Noholio Road, mauka bound, have been shut down due to a large brushfire. Officials ask drivers to avoid the area.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call for the fire shortly after 1 p.m. today near Huipu Drive and Maunaolu Street, described as the site of the Old Makaha West Golf Course on Oahu.

HFD currently has 13 ground units battling the fire, while Air 1 and Air 2 are making water drops.

HFD has not initiated any evacuations in the area at this time, and no injuries have been reported so far.

Story will be updated when more details are available.