Hurricane, tropical storm in East Pacific pose no threat to Hawaii

Two tropical cyclones are churning in the East Pacific today, but forecasters expect both to dissipate far from Hawaii next week.

Hurricane Carlotta, which formed Friday, was likely at its peak today with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was centered about 705 miles south of the southern tip of Baja California, moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph this morning.

Carlotta is compact hurricane with hurricane-force winds extending up to 10 miles from its center and tropical storm-force winds extending up to 90 miles, the Miami-based center said.

“Little change is strength is expected today, but weakening should begin by tonight,” forecasters said today.

At the end of the current five-day forecast on Thursday, the storm is expected to have dissipated to a “post-tropical remnant low” with 25 mph winds as it encounters cooler ocean water and wind shear before reaching the Central Pacific.

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Daniel, which formed today, is “expected to be a short-lived storm” in the Eastern Pacific, as it dissipates over the next few days far from any land mass.

Daniel had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph this morning and was centered about 1,500 miles west=southwest of the southern tip of Baja California.

“Some slight strengthening is possible during the next day or two with some gradual weakening expected thereafter,” hurricane center forecasters said.

The center is also watching another East Pacific storm systems that could become tropical cyclone in the next week.

The system, a few hundred miles to the south of Mexico, has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within a week as it moves west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph and away from Mexico, forecasters said.