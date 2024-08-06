DOH: Travel-related case of dengue reported in Hana, Maui

The Hawaii Department of Health has confirmed another travel-related dengue case — this time, in Hana, Maui — bringing the total so far this year to 10.

DOH officials said an investigation determined conditions could increase the risk of transmission, given the highly dense populations of mosquitoes around the residence and high visitor traffic in the area.

Vector control teams are responding and will take additional measures as needed. The public, meanwhile, is urged to take additional precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to stop mosquitoes from breeding.

Of the 10 travel-related dengue cases reported this year, six have been on Oahu, three on Maui, and one on Kauai. The last case was reported about a week ago on Oahu.

Dengue virus is spread from infected person to mosquito to person, according to DOH. While Hawaii is home to the type of mosquitoes that can carry dengue, the disease is not established here.

Symptoms include the sudden onset of fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches, which typically last two to seven days. Although life-threatening illnesses can occur, most people recover after about a week.

Dengue outbreaks occur in parts of Central and South America; parts of Asia, including the Philippines; the Middle East; Africa; and some Pacific Islands, including American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Palau; the U.S. Virgin Islands; and parts of the Caribbean including Puerto Rico.

Of the 10 dengue cases reported in Hawaii so far this year, five had traveled to Central or South America and five had traveled to Asia.

Anyone who plans to travel or has traveled to an area with dengue is at risk for infection.

Four to six weeks before travel, Hawaii residents should review country-specific travel information for the most up-to-date guidance on dengue risk and prevention measures for that country.

Residents returning from an area with a risk of dengue should take steps to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks. If symptoms develop within two weeks upon return, they should seek medical evaluation.