Another travel-related dengue case reported on Oahu

The Hawaii Department of Health has reported another travel-related dengue virus case on Oahu, bringing the state’s total to nine so far this year.

DOH said the affected person traveled to a region where dengue is known to be spread, but did not disclose where. Teams were deployed to the affected area of Oahu to conduct an inspection and mosquito control.

Of the nine travel-related dengue cases this year, six have been on Oahu, two on Maui, and one on Kauai.

“Travel exposure identified during these case investigations was spread among various locations around the world,” said DOH in a news release. “Multiple regions around the world are currently experiencing higher-than-normal dengue activity.”

Dengue outbreaks occur in parts of Central and South America; parts of Asia, including the Philippines; the Middle East; Africa; and some Pacific Islands, including American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Palau; the U.S. Virgin Islands; and parts of the Caribbean including Puerto Rico.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in June issued an alert notifying health care providers and the public of the increased risk of dengue infections in the U.S. this year.

“Dengue cases resurged globally after the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CDC.

Global incidence of dengue has been the highest on record for this calendar year, CDC said, with a higher-than-expected number of cases among U.S. travelers.

Dengue virus is spread from infected person to mosquito to person, according to DOH. While Hawaii is home to the type of mosquitoes that can carry dengue, the disease is not established here.

Symptoms include the sudden onset of fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches, which typically last two to seven days. Although life-threatening illnesses can occur, most people recover after about a week.

Anyone who plans to travel or has traveled to an area with dengue is at risk for infection, said DOH.

Four to six weeks before travel, Hawaii residents should review country-specific travel information for the most up-to-date guidance on dengue risk and prevention measures for that country.

Residents returning from an area with a risk of dengue should take steps to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks. If symptoms develop within two weeks upon return, they should seek medical evaluation.

Health officials also recommend eliminating mosquito-breeding sites in and around homes by pouring out containers of standing water.