HPD investigating fatal shooting at Waianae harbor

Honolulu police are investigating an apparent shooting that left a man dead with gunshot wounds at Waianae Small Boat Harbor this morning.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a call at about 11 a.m. today for a man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, at the harbor.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. EMS estimated the man to be in his 30s.

Waianae Intermediate School placed its campus on a “soft lockdown” earlier this morning due to the heavy law enforcement presence, according to a letter from the principal.

A “soft lockdown” means staff and students were kept indoors in the event of an actual emergency, and was put in place as a precautionary measure.

The lockdown was lifted it at 11:55 a.m. upon consultation and advice from HPD, said the principal in a followup letter.