2024 Election: HOPE ALOHALANI CERMELJ

Name on ballot:

HOPE ALOHALANI CERMELJ

Running for:

OHA Hawaii Resident Trustee

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

n/a

Current occupation:

legal advocate, process server all islands, veteran VIET NAM,

Age:

11/09/1952, 71.5 years

Previous job history:

kingdom of the Hawai’ian subject, restaurant owner of NATHAN’S deli of sedona, Arizona, C.N.A., care provider @ Metrocare- Hilotown, Bartender in Hawai’i, ohio, arizona, Alaska, etc.

Previous elected office, if any:

No answer submitted

Please describe your qualifications to represent the Native Hawaiian community.

A desire to Malama, KOKUA- All Kanaka on ALL MOKU

What is the most-pressing issue facing Native Hawaiians and how would you address the problem?

Getting kala/money for keiki Ko Pai ‘AINA, College funding from OHA, Write letters for all Kanaka on MOKU O KEAWE to receive their respective ‘AINA from DHHL >>>>>>asap, before MORE kanaka die on forever waiting list. Plz call Hope @ 808-896-9201 for more kuleana

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Hawaii island? Please explain.

Never, I am KUPUNA who will go directly to JAIL AGAIN, to protect MAUNAKEA. Ke Akua blessings to All who have LEFT, IWI around Sacred Lake as well

What do believe is the best use of OHA’s Kakaako Makai lands and do you support building residential high-rises there? Please explain.

No, a resounding NO, A’ole

What role should OHA play in helping Native Hawaiians cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

Funding is at oha to help/kokua All kanaka. FIRST take KANAKA OFF FOREVER WAITING LIST, NOW however oha can assist in this major ha’kaka.

What role should OHA play in the reshaping of Hawaii’s tourism industry?

NO NEED FISH PONDS DESECRATED, LANDS BOUGHT UP BY OUTSIDERS< POLUTING ALL ISLANDS WAI. Promote Kanaka small busnisses, corruption at oha must STOP NOW

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make OHA more transparent to the public?

More talk story on all public access TV Na Leo- moku o keawe especially

What will be your top priority if elected?

Letters to support all Kanaka to receive, be granted their respective ‘AINA, funding for ALL KANAKA KEIKI

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I, Kalohe WAHINE KOA, If no vote this all important 2024 election, no can GRUMBLE.