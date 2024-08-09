Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Brushfire closes southbound lanes of Kapolei Parkway

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 2:15 p.m.

Honolulu firefighters are battling a brushfire in Kapolei that has closed Kapolei Parkway in the southbound direction this afternoon.

At about 1:50 p.m., city officials issued an alert that the parkway’s southbound lanes were closed from the Ka Makana Ali’i shopping center due to the wildfire. They advised motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

The Honolulu Fire Department has dispatched about 11 units to the area of Kapolei Parkway and Renton Road to fight the blaze. Honolulu police are also responding.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

