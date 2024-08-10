Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, August 10, 2024 87° Today's Paper

Top News

Honolulu firefighters battle several wildland fires across Oahu

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 1:40 p.m.

DIANE S.W. LEE / dlee@staradvertiser.com Heavy smoke from a small wildfire rises above Pearl City and Aiea today.

DIANE S.W. LEE / dlee@staradvertiser.com

Heavy smoke from a small wildfire rises above Pearl City and Aiea today.

Honolulu firefighters battled several wildfires across Oahu today, including one in Laie that has grown to about 20 acres, and in Central and West Oahu.

The Honolulu Fire Department began fighting the Laie fire at about 9 a.m. Friday, which initially involved about 5 acres on Poohalii Street. No homes were threatened, and no evacuations were ordered, HFD officials said.

The fire was at about 20 acres, and 40% contained as of 8:51 p.m. Friday, when operations were suspended due to darkness. Operations resumed this morning with the Air 1 helicopter and three fire crews who were fighting the blaze with hand tools.

Additionally, HFD responded two other calls for smaller brushfires in Pearl City and Nanakuli.

HFD received a 911 call at 10:10 a.m. for a fire in the marshland area behind the Hawaiian Electric power station near 745 Lehua Ave. in Pearl City. Eight units responded.

The fire was reported to be within an acre parcel, with no threats to the surrounding area, but access is limited, according to HFD.

The Air 1 helicopter was conducting water drops early this afternoon and heavy smoke could be seen billowing out from the area.

The 911 call for the Nanakuli wildfire came in just before noon for an area behind the Sack N Save at 87-2070 Farrington Highway. Five units responded, and the fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished at 12:34 p.m.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide