Alleged assailant, 62, arrested for assault of man in vehicle

A 33-year-old man reported that he was allegedly assaulted while sitting in his vehicle Saturday afternoon in Waipio.

The incident was reported to the Honolulu Police Department just after 1 p.m., and by 1:25 p.m. police had arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of unauthorized entry into motor vehicle in the first degree. The suspect was arrested at Ka Uka Boulevard and was released pending investigation, according to a Honolulu Police Department booking log.