Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, August 11, 2024 85° Today's Paper

Top News

Alleged assailant, 62, arrested for assault of man in vehicle

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Crime in Hawaii

A 33-year-old man reported that he was allegedly assaulted while sitting in his vehicle Saturday afternoon in Waipio.

The incident was reported to the Honolulu Police Department just after 1 p.m., and by 1:25 p.m. police had arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of unauthorized entry into motor vehicle in the first degree. The suspect was arrested at Ka Uka Boulevard and was released pending investigation, according to a Honolulu Police Department booking log.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide