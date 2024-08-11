Scoreboard – Aug. 11, 2024

Sunday, August 11, 2024
79°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
11:45 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
CALENDAR
TODAY
No local sporting events scheduled
MONDAY
No local sporting events scheduled
BASEBALL
CAL RIPKEN
9-U World Series
At Florence, Ala.
Saturday
Iron Man Bracket Final
Central Oahu 1, Unionville (Pa.) 0
Note: Central Oahu finished 5-3 at the tournament.
10-U World Series
At Crown Point, Ind.
Saturday
Manoa 11, Evergreen Park (Ill.) 0, 4 inn.
W—Jett Y.
Leading hitters—Manoa: Cade O. 3-3, 2 runs; Malosi S. 2-2, 2 runs; Pono M. 2 RBIs; Reece G. 2b, 2 RBIs; Cameron Y. 2b.
Notes: Manoa’s Jett Y. (3 inn.) and Ethan O. combined on a no-hitter. Manoa (1-0) will play South Lexington Red (Ky.) today at 11:45 a.m.
West Oahu Prospects 1, vs. Florence Navy (Ala.) 0
W—Keahi Furuhashi. S—JJ Baniaga.
Note: The West Oahu Prospects (1-0) will play Caimanes de Juan Díaz (Panama) today at 7:15 a.m.
11-U World Series
At Florence, Ala.
Saturday
Third Place
Hendersonville (Tenn.) 7, Manoa Youth Baseball 6
Leading hitters—Manoa Youth Baseball: Jake Owens 2 runs; Zayden Ito 2b, 2 runs; Jake Kitaoka 2-3, 4 RBIs.
Note: Manoa Youth Baseball finished 4-3 at the tournament.
12-U World Series
At Branson, Mo.
Saturday
Mililani Homegrown 8, Milford Junior (Conn.) 7
W—Bronx Holbron (allowed one run over 4 2/3 innings of relief).
Leading hitters—Mililani Homegrown: Kahanu Demello HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Troy Sumimoto 2-4; Tanner Quinn 2-3, 2 runs; Kamau Perreira 2-3; Holbron 2b.
Note: Mililani Homegrown (2-0) will play Pennsbury (Pa.) today at 2 p.m. (HST).
Babe Ruth
13-U World Series
At Glen Allen, Va.
Saturday
Hawaii New Era 2, Lutz (Fla.) 0 W—Bryce Kedro.
Leading hitter—Hawaii New Era: Xaeden Lopez 2-3.
Notes: Hawaii New Era’s Bryce Kedro pitched a two-hitter, and threw 47 of his 67 pitches for strikes. Hawaii New Era (1- 0) will play Altamonte Springs (Fla.) today at 1 p.m. (HST).