Las Vegas Advisor: 2024 F1 prep to go easy on traffic, businesses

Following last year’s high level of discontent over traffic-flow and business-access disruptions related to preparation for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, several new protocols have been put in place to ease the impact. Formula 1 has indicated that the installation of seating, track barriers, course lighting and other necessities for the race will take place almost exclusively during nighttime hours, with work beginning Sept. 1. The temporary bridge on Flamingo Road will be installed in October and have a smaller footprint, due to having two lanes instead of four, which will provide better access to businesses in the area. The race will be staged Nov. 21-23 and the tear-down will be completed in December.

WSOP sold: Caesars is selling the intellectual property rights to the World Series of Poker to an internet gaming investment group, but it shouldn’t have much of an impact on the tournament. The deal allows Caesars to host the annual tournament at Paris and the Horseshoe for 20 years. Aside from the $500 million sales price, financial particulars, including revenue splits for the hosting agreement, weren’t divulged.

Big poker: The Venetian has opened its revamped poker room in a new location, on the second floor of the Grand Canal Shoppes. The 14,000-square-foot space is being touted as Las Vegas’ largest poker venue, featuring 50 tables equipped with USB and USB-C charging ports at every seat.

Food collective: The Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood will be the site of a new “food collective” called Miracle Eats. If you’re wondering what a food collective is, think food court. It’s expected to open this winter.

Question: Was participation up or down for the World Series of Poker?

Answer: Marginally up. Total entries for all tournaments was 229,559 players, compared to 215,655 last year. The Main Event set a record with 10,112 entries, up from 10,043. The total amount put up in entry fees was $437.4 million, which is an average buy-in of $1,905 per player.

