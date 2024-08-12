Maui police arrest Kahului suspect in Pukalani IEDs explosion

The Maui Police Department arrested a 47-year-old Kahului man Saturday in connection with the discovery of a series of improvised explosive devices, one of which detonated and sidelined a sport utility vehicle in Pukalani on Thursday.

Suspect Robert Francis Dumaran, 47, was arrested on Aug. 10 on a “federal warrant,” according to MPD’s booking log. Dumaran was taken into federal custody by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being held at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu.

Dumaran has 30 prior state convictions, including for felony promotion of a dangerous drug, and misdemeanor terroristic threatening, and domestic violence.

On Thursday night, an improvised explosive device detonated in a trash can, shattering the windows and piercing the driver’s side doors of a sport utility vehicle passing near it in Pukalani.

The explosion happened a little more than six hours after the FBI and MPD issued a joint statement asking for witnesses and information about IEDs left in Kahului and Pukalani.

On Friday night, Maui police evacuated areas of Wailuku and closed streets in connection with the investigation and search for the unidentified bomber.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the FBI and MPD said the blast “was caused by an improvised explosive device, which had been placed in a nearby trash receptacle. The explosion struck a passing vehicle.”

FBI agents and police officers have identified and collected “several IEDs which vary in size and shape, and has rendered them safe.”