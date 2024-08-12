Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, August 12, 2024 87° Today's Paper

Top News

Maui police arrest Kahului suspect in Pukalani IEDs explosion

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 4:07 p.m.

Crime in HawaiiMaui

HAWAII CRIMINAL JUSTICE DATA CENTER Suspect Robert Francis Dumaran, 47, was arrested on Aug. 10 on a “federal warrant,” according to MPD’s booking log.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

HAWAII CRIMINAL JUSTICE DATA CENTER

Suspect Robert Francis Dumaran, 47, was arrested on Aug. 10 on a “federal warrant,” according to MPD’s booking log.

COURTESY FBI The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Maui Police Department are investigating Improvised Explosive Devices left in the Kahului and Pukalani areas of Maui, according to a joint statement from the FBI’s Honolulu Division and MPD.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Maui Police Department are investigating Improvised Explosive Devices left in the Kahului and Pukalani areas of Maui, according to a joint statement from the FBI’s Honolulu Division and MPD.

HAWAII CRIMINAL JUSTICE DATA CENTER Suspect Robert Francis Dumaran, 47, was arrested on Aug. 10 on a “federal warrant,” according to MPD’s booking log.
COURTESY FBI The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Maui Police Department are investigating Improvised Explosive Devices left in the Kahului and Pukalani areas of Maui, according to a joint statement from the FBI’s Honolulu Division and MPD.

The Maui Police Department arrested a 47-year-old Kahului man Saturday in connection with the discovery of a series of improvised explosive devices, one of which detonated and sidelined a sport utility vehicle in Pukalani on Thursday.

Suspect Robert Francis Dumaran, 47, was arrested on Aug. 10 on a “federal warrant,” according to MPD’s booking log. Dumaran was taken into federal custody by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being held at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu.

Dumaran has 30 prior state convictions, including for felony promotion of a dangerous drug, and misdemeanor terroristic threatening, and domestic violence.

On Thursday night, an improvised explosive device detonated in a trash can, shattering the windows and piercing the driver’s side doors of a sport utility vehicle passing near it in Pukalani.

The explosion happened a little more than six hours after the FBI and MPD issued a joint statement asking for witnesses and information about IEDs left in Kahului and Pukalani.

On Friday night, Maui police evacuated areas of Wailuku and closed streets in connection with the investigation and search for the unidentified bomber.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the FBI and MPD said the blast “was caused by an improvised explosive device, which had been placed in a nearby trash receptacle. The explosion struck a passing vehicle.”

FBI agents and police officers have identified and collected “several IEDs which vary in size and shape, and has rendered them safe.”

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide