Barefoot Beach Cafe in Waikiki gets red placard

The Hawaii Department of Health has issued a red placard to the Barefoot Beach Cafe in Waikiki, shutting it down, due to improper hot and cold holding temperatures.

DOH said the food establishment at 2701 Kalakaua Ave., which is run by Optimum Management & Marketing Corp., received the red placard on Friday.

The cafe at Queen’s Surf must remain closed until all violations are resolved and cleared by a follow-up inspection, which is scheduled today.

During a routine inspection on Aug. 7, and follow-up inspection on Friday, the DOH inspector noted the following violations:

>> Improper hot holding temperatures of cooked foods.

>> Multiple refrigeration units, including walk-in refrigerator, unable to maintain proper cold-holding temperatures.

DOH requires the cafe to take the following corrective actions:

>> Maintain proper hot holding temperatures of 135 degrees Fahrenheit for cooked foods.

>> Maintain proper cold holding temperatures of 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below in all refrigeration units.