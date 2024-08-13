Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 86° Today's Paper

Top News

Barefoot Beach Cafe in Waikiki gets red placard

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:16 p.m.

BusinessHealth

The Hawaii Department of Health has issued a red placard to the Barefoot Beach Cafe in Waikiki, shutting it down, due to improper hot and cold holding temperatures.

DOH said the food establishment at 2701 Kalakaua Ave., which is run by Optimum Management & Marketing Corp., received the red placard on Friday.

The cafe at Queen’s Surf must remain closed until all violations are resolved and cleared by a follow-up inspection, which is scheduled today.

During a routine inspection on Aug. 7, and follow-up inspection on Friday, the DOH inspector noted the following violations:

>> Improper hot holding temperatures of cooked foods.

>> Multiple refrigeration units, including walk-in refrigerator, unable to maintain proper cold-holding temperatures.

DOH requires the cafe to take the following corrective actions:

>> Maintain proper hot holding temperatures of 135 degrees Fahrenheit for cooked foods.

>> Maintain proper cold holding temperatures of 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below in all refrigeration units.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide