Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Top News

UAW files NLRB charges against Trump, Musk for alleged worker intimidation

By Nora Eckert and Daniel Wiessner / Reuters

Today Last updated 7:14 a.m.

Business

REUTERS/VINCENT ALBAN & DAVID SWANSON//FILE PHOTO Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump, left, closes his eyes during a panel of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention in Chicago, Ill., on July 31. Elon Musk, chief executive officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, looks on during the Milken Conference 2024 Global Conference Sessions at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on May 6.

REUTERS/VINCENT ALBAN & DAVID SWANSON//FILE PHOTO

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump, left, closes his eyes during a panel of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention in Chicago, Ill., on July 31. Elon Musk, chief executive officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, looks on during the Milken Conference 2024 Global Conference Sessions at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on May 6.

DETROIT >> The United Auto Workers Union said today it has filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board against Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over attempts to threaten and intimidate workers. The action came after Musk and Trump held a two-hour conversation on social media platform X on Monday night, during which the two discussed workers walking off the job to go on strike.

“You’re the greatest cutter,” Trump said during the conversation. “I mean, I look at what you do. You walk in, you just say: ‘You want to quit?’ They go on strike – I won’t mention the name of the company – but they go on strike. And you say: ‘That’s okay, you’re all gone.’”

Under federal law, workers cannot be fired for going on strike, and threatening to do so is illegal under the National Labor Relations Act, the UAW said in a statement.

The UAW has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for U.S. president. She met with union officials and workers last week near Detroit.

“Both Trump and Musk want working class people to sit down and shut up, and they laugh about it openly. It’s disgusting, illegal, and totally predictable from these two clowns,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement today.

The NLRB has limited power to punish unlawful labor practices. In cases involving illegal threats, the board can order employers to cease and desist from such conduct and to post notices in the workplace informing workers of their rights. Unions can also use favorable rulings from the NLRB to engage workers they are trying to organize.

Fain filed separate complaints against Musk and Trump with the NLRB, claiming both men had made statements suggesting they “would fire employees engaged in protected concerted activity, including striking.” The complaints did not provide further detail.

The Harris and Trump campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Musk also did not respond to a request for comment. The UAW led a six-week strike against Detroit’s Big Three automakers last autumn, in which workers at Ford Motor, General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis walked picket lines across the country.

The union won record contracts, which included a 25% general wage increase over the life of the agreement, along with cost-of-living adjustments. The wins equated to substantial labor expenses for the Detroit carmakers, auto executives said, an added challenge as they race to slim costs to stay competitive with Tesla. Musk, who has endorsed Trump for president, has had numerous run-ins with the labor board. His rocket company SpaceX is currently challenging the entire structure of the agency in a pair of pending lawsuits. Those cases stemmed from NLRB complaints accusing SpaceX of firing engineers who were critical of Musk and forcing employees to sign severance agreements with unlawful terms.

In March, a U.S. appeals court upheld an NLRB decision that said Musk illegally threatened Tesla employees by tweeting in 2018: “Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union … But why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing?”

The electric vehicle maker is separately facing allegations from the board that it illegally discouraged unionizing at a Buffalo, New York, assembly plant. Last year, an appeals court threw out a labor board decision that said Tesla broke the law by barring factory workers from wearing UAW T-shirts.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide