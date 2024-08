Honolulu firefighters this morning are battling a brushfire that has resulted in the closure of Kualakai Parkway in both directions — from Kapolei Parkway to the Salvation Army KROC Center.

The Honolulu Fire Department was alerted of the fire just before 10 a.m. at the 91-3000 block of Kualakai Parkway near the KROC Center. Multiple units have responded.

Honolulu police advise motorists to avoid the area, use alternate routes and expect delays.