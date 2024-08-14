Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Moped rider, 40, in serious condition after Waianae collision

A moped rider suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car at Farrington Highway in Waianae Tuesday night, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at Farrington and Milikami Street at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics took the 40-year-old male moped rider to the hospital in serious condition.

On Monday afternoon, a 73-year-old man died after losing control of his moped in the protected bike lane on South King Street in the McCully area. He was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Both cases are under investigation.

