EPA issues $234K in fines for illegal cesspools on Maui, Hawaii island

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued property owners more than $234,000 in fines and ordered the closure of five large-capacity cesspools on Maui and Hawaii island.

The cesspools are potential sources of water contamination, the EPA said, and violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act.

“EPA will continue to uphold the law and protect the environment by taking enforcement action against operators of illegal large capacity cesspools,” said Martha Guzman, EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator, in a news release. “Every cesspool closed represents cleaner groundwater, surface water and beaches for Hawaii.”

Among EPA’s orders are:

>>In Hana, Maui: The closure of a cesspool serving two restrooms in the Hasegawa General Store building. The owner, Mani Makai Reserve (DE) LLC and operator Hasegawa General Store, Inc. agreed to pay a $50,000 penalty and close the cesspool by December 2024.

>> In Kula, Maui. The closure of a cesspool serving Kula Hardware & Nursery and a gas station. The owner, Walter A. Taylor Associates, Inc., agreed to pay a $90,000 penalty and close the cesspool by July 31, 2025.

>> In Makawao, Maui: The closure of a cesspool serving a restroom at the HPM Building Supply building owned by Konohiki Corp. The company agreed to pay a $44,000 penalty, and close the cesspool by May 1, 2025.

>> In Makawao, Maui: The closure of a cesspool serving two restrooms in a building leased to a yoga studio. Owners Joshua A. Stone Trust and Amy M. Stone Trust have agreed to pay a penalty of $50,137, and to close the cesspool by March 31, 2025.

>> In Pahoa, Hawaii: The closure of a cesspool serving a campground restroom on property leased to Kalani Honua Inc. for a retreat center. The Retreat Village at Kalani Kai LLC is required to close the cesspool by July 2025.

In Hawaii, cesspools — underground holes used for the disposal of human waste — collect and release untreated raw sewage into the ground, where disease-causing pathogens and harmful chemicals can contaminate groundwater, streams, and the ocean.

The five cesspools can serve 20 or more persons per day, according to the EPA, and therefore meet the regulatory definition for large-capacity cesspools.

Since the federal ban in 2005, more than 3,862 large-capacity cesspools in Hawaii have been closed; However, hundreds remain in operation.

Cesspools are used more widely in Hawaii than any other U.S. state, where groundwater provides 95% of all water supply for the islands.