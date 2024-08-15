Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Storm system in Central Pacific could become tropical depression

This satellite image shows a "disorganized" storm system that has a 70% chance of becoming the first tropical depression of the 2024 Central Pacific hurricane season by next week, forecasters say.

This satellite image shows a “disorganized” storm system that has a 70% chance of becoming the first tropical depression of the 2024 Central Pacific hurricane season by next week, forecasters say.

Central Pacific Hurricane Center forecasters are watching a “disorganized” storm system far from Hawaii that could become the region’s first tropical cyclone of the 2024 hurricane season.

The system has a 30% chance of forming into a tropical depression in the next two days but a 70% chance of formation in the next 7 days, according to the hurricane center.

“Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located about a thousand miles east-southeast of the Hawaiian islands are associated with a trough of low pressure, which has moved into the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s area of responsibility,” forecasters said today.

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form this weekend or early next week while moving west-northwestward at about 10 mph,” they said.

Meanwhile, the forecast for the islands over the next week is mostly sunny skies with light winds strengthening to breezy trades next week.

Showers will favor windward and mauka locations, and high daily temperatures will reach about 89 degrees with overnight lows in the mid 70s in Honolulu over the next week, according to the National Weather Service.

