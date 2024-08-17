Firefighters find 7 pets dead in Waianae house fire

Four cats and three dogs perished in a small fire at a single-family house in Waianae late this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 4:40 p.m. about the fire near 86-020 Hoaha St. and responded with eight units staffed with approximately 26 personnel. The first unit arrived on scene at 4:46 p.m. and found light smoke showing from the side of the structure, according to HFD.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 4:56 p.m. and had it extinguished about 10 minutes later. The home was reported to be unoccupied at the time of the fire, HFD said, however the seven animals were found dead.

An investigation is underway to determine the fire’s origin and cause and to provide damage estimates.