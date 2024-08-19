Police investigating arson near Mililani High’s softball field

Honolulu police are investigating a case of first-degree arson after a fire appeared to have been intentionally set at Mililani High School early this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a call for the fire at about 4:36 a.m. today at 95-1200 Meheula Parkway. Responding units arrived to find a rubbish fire near the school’s softball field.

Firefighters were able to put water on the fire and get it under control within 20 minutes of the call. The fire was extinguished at about 5:10 a.m.

Police said the fire destroyed several rolls of artificial turf, causing more than $120,000 in damage.

The suspect is currently unknown, police said, and no arrests have been made, pending the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips App.