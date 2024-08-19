Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, August 19, 2024 84° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

Central East Maui falls to Nevada, plays again Tuesday

By Kyle Sakamoto

Today

Central East Maui rallied a couple of times to tie the game, but fell short 3-2 to Henderson, Nev., today at the Little League 12-U World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

The game ended on a swinging strikeout on a pitch in the dirt and Central East Maui baserunner being tagged out attempting to advance to second.

Nevada (Mountain) scored the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning on a two-out bases-loaded walk.

Cam Kaneshiro and Gauge Pacheco pitched for Central East Maui (West), which will play Newtown, Pa. (Mid-Atlantic) in an elimination game today at 9 a.m. (HST).

Central East Maui tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth on Brextyn Hong’s RBI double, which scored Evan Tavares.

In the fifth, Central East Maui tied it at 2-2 on Kellen Takamura’s groundout to shortstop, which scored Hayden Takahashi.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide