Central East Maui falls to Nevada, plays again Tuesday

Central East Maui rallied a couple of times to tie the game, but fell short 3-2 to Henderson, Nev., today at the Little League 12-U World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

The game ended on a swinging strikeout on a pitch in the dirt and Central East Maui baserunner being tagged out attempting to advance to second.

Nevada (Mountain) scored the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning on a two-out bases-loaded walk.

Cam Kaneshiro and Gauge Pacheco pitched for Central East Maui (West), which will play Newtown, Pa. (Mid-Atlantic) in an elimination game today at 9 a.m. (HST).

Central East Maui tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth on Brextyn Hong’s RBI double, which scored Evan Tavares.

In the fifth, Central East Maui tied it at 2-2 on Kellen Takamura’s groundout to shortstop, which scored Hayden Takahashi.