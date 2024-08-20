Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Police still searching for suspected Manoa bank robber

By Star-Advertiser staff

Honolulu police are still searching for the suspect in an alleged robbery at the Bank of Hawaii Manoa Branch a week and a half ago.

Police said at about 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, the male suspect entered the branch and allegedly passed the teller a demand note.

The teller complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money. He then fled in an unknown direction.

Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect, described as 6 feet tall and about 230 pounds, with short, black hair and a fair complexion.

He was wearing a green, long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants, a black cap, surgical mask and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division online or to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

