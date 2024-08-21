Duplantis soars to another Diamond League win two weeks after world record

LAUSANNE >> Two-times Olympic champion Armand Duplantis soared to another victory in his illustrious resume, winning the city pole vault competition today to open the Lausanne Diamond League meeting.

The 24-year-old cleared a meeting record of 6.15 metres at Place de la Navigation, two weeks after he captured his second consecutive Olympic title with a stunning world-record 6.25 jump in Paris.

The Swede needed just four jumps to clinch today’s victory with a height of 6.0, then had the bar raised to a meeting-record 6.15, clearing it on his third attempt.

“It’s always nerve-wracking when you have a big performance like I did at the Olympics,” Duplantis told reporters. “I stepped out on the track today and I really loved it.”

Olympic silver medallist Sam Kendricks of the U.S. cleared 5.92 for second place. Norway’s Sondre Guttormsen, Australia’s Kurtis Marschall and E.J. Obiena of the Philippines finished in a three-way tie for third with 5.82.

Duplantis wowed the Stade de France crowd at the Paris Olympics when he broke the world record for a ninth time.

The remainder of the Lausanne Diamond League programme is on Thursday at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise.