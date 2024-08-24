Tropical Storm Hone strengthens as it approaches Big Island

Tropical Storm Hone continues to strengthen as it approaches the islands from the southeast as Hurricane Gilma loses steam in the Eastern Pacific.

Located about 220 miles southeast of Hilo and 425 miles east-southeast of Honolulu at 8 a.m. today, Hone was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph while heading west at 15 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

Forecasters expect Hone to continue on its current track over the next few days, with its center passing near or south of Hawaii island tonight into early Sunday.

More strengthening is also expected over the next few days, with Hone expected to become a hurricane Sunday through Monday after it passes Hawaii island, the CPHC said.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from Hone’s center.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Hawaii island, meaning tropical storm conditions are expected in the area within 36 hours.

Hilo, Pahoa and Volcano on Hawaii island could see rainfall amounts of up to 8 to 12 inches. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches will be possible over portions of the smaller islands, mainly windward.

Wind forecasts vary across the islands but some areas could see sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa could see gusts of 65 mph.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Pacific, forecasters expect a weakening Gilma to remain a hurricane for another day or two.

Located about 1,645 miles east of Hilo as of 5 a.m., Gilma had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph while heading west at 9 mph, according to the Nation Hurricane Center in Miami.

Weather officials expect Gilma to continue weakening over the next day or two while remaining a hurricane through the weekend. However, the storm should increase in forward speed over the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from Gilma’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.