Hawaii football beats Delaware State in season opener

Despite entering the game as a 40.5-point favorite, the third-highest in program history, Hawaii had to surprisingly sweat out a tougher than expected 35-14 win over Delaware State tonight in its season opener in front of 10,279 people at Ching Complex.

Even in windy conditions that escalated in the third quarter before settling down, the run-and-shoot offense struggled to find a consistent rhythm with quarterback Brayden Schager finishing 17-for-34 for 203 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for two scores.

Hawaii was held scoreless in the second quarter and was tied with the Hornets after Delaware State’s opening possession of the second half at 14-all.

The game didn’t stay tied for long. Schager led Hawaii 67 yards in eight plays on its first drive of the second half and scored on a 15-yard QB keeper to go back in front 21-14.

Schager, making his 23rd consecutive start for UH, added his second touchdown pass on a 29-yard throw to Dekel Crowdus early in the fourth quarter to make it a two-score game at 28-14. His second TD rush on a 1-yard sneak with 3:44 remaining capped the scoring at 35-14.

Hawaii opened the scoring on its second drive of the game on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Schager to Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala.

That would be the only points UH managed to score on offense in eight first-half drives.

A Tylan Hines 44-yard punt return for a touchdown in the final seconds of the first quarter is the only reason UH held a lead at halftime after it was shut out in the second quarter.

The Hornets offensive woke up on their final drive of the half, accounting for 77 of the team’s 122 total yards with quarterback Marqui Adams dancing into the end zone on a 10-yard run after juking a Hawaii defender and leaving him on the ground.

Schager was just 8-for-2 for 72 yards in the first half as Hawaii managed only 139 total yards.

The Hornets tied the game on their opening possession of the second half. A busted coverage allowed Ryan Lee to find himself wide open for a 42-yard reception, setting up a 6-yard touchdown run by Jaden Sutton on the next to play to tie it at 14-14.

The Hornets wouldn’t score again as Adams finished 17-for-28 for 156 yards and rushed for 44 yards and a score.

Pofele Ashlock led all UH receivers with five catches for 81 yards.

Hawaii plays back-to-back home games for the only time this season when it hosts UCLA next Saturday. The Bruins will be playing their first football game as a member of the Big Ten Conference.