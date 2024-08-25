Hawaiian Electric works to restore power to 18K Hawaii customers

Hundreds of Hawaii Electric employees are working to restore storm-related power outages affecting 18,150 customers on Hawaii island, Oahu and Maui.

As of 11:30 a.m., approximately 14,000 customers mostly in the east and south sides of Hawaii island, approximately 750 customers in portions of Upcountry Maui, one customer in West Maui and approximately 3,400 customers in Punchbowl, Kahala and other areas across Oahu were without power.

An equipment failure at the Iwilei substation on Oahu caused an outage at about 5 a.m. from downtown Honolulu to Chinatown, according to a news release. Workers repaired and restored power to customers after 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, a car that hit a separate high-voltage transformer in a parking garage caused a separate downtown outage at about 3:40 a.m.

“If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet or more away from all power lines. Warn others to stay away,” according to a news release.

For emergency assistance call 911.

For Hawaiian Electric, call the trouble lines listed below. Customers are urged to keep trying if they hear a busy line due to the high call volume:

• Oahu: 1-855-304-1212

• Hawaii island: 808-969-6666

• Maui: 808-871-7777

• Molokai: 1-877-871-8461