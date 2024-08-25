Honolulu firefighters put out carport fire at Aiea residence

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a residential fire in Aiea this afternoon that was in the carport of a single-family home.

HFD received a 911 call at 2:13 p.m. and responded to the building fire near 98-1925 Hapaki St. with 10 units staffed with about 31 personnel. The first unit arrived on the scene at 2:19 p.m. and found the fire in the carport.

Firefighters secured a water supply, began an aggressive fire attack and completed two searches to confirm there were no occupants inside the home. The fire was brought under control at 2:29 p.m. and fully extinguished at 2:49 p.m.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the fire’s origin and cause as well as to provide damage estimates.

