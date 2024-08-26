Police seeking public’s help finding 2 missing women

Honolulu and Maui police are separately seeking the public’s help in finding two women who were reported missing over the weekend.

On Oahu, Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are looking for 71-year-old Lynne Okuhara, who suffers from dementia.

Okuhara was last seen leaving her dialysis appointment in the Kapahulu area at about 3:50 p.m. on Saturday. She is described as five-foot-one-inches tall and 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Her family and friends are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

On Maui, police are searching for Marina Bonofiglio, 33, of Kahului.

A friend reported Bonofiglio missing on Sunday after she was called for a ride from Pulehu Road in Kahului, approximately 0.1-mile northwest of the Central Maui Landfill at about 4 a.m.

Upon arriving, the friends were unable to locate Bonofiglio, but found her personal belongings, including her cell phone, along the side of the road. A search was conducted in the immediate area, but there were no signs of her.

Bonofiglio does not have a vehicle, and her friends are concerned for her safety and well-being.

She is described as 5-feet-4 inches tall, about 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bonofiglio should contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400.