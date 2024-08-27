Hawaiian Electric completes nearly all power restoration to customers impacted by Hone

Hawaiian Electric said tonight it has completed power restoration to all remaining Hawaii island customers impacted by Hurricane Hone, with the exception of those who must repair damage to their property before service can be safely restored.

Power also has been restored to all Maui and Oahu customers impacted by the storm.

On Hawaii island, crews completed repairs in the following areas:

>> East Hawaii: Ahualoa, Eden Roc, Hawaiian Acres, Hawaiian Beaches, Hawaiian Ocean View Estates, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hilo, Honokaa, Leilani Estates, Mauna Loa Estates, Nanawale, North Kulani, Orchid Land, Pepeekeo, Volcano, Waiakea Uka

>> West Hawaii: Kalaoa, Kuakini, South Kona (Kapua)

>> North Hawaii: Hawi, Kamuela, Waikoloa

>> South Hawaii: Pahala

Any customer who is still without electricity is urged to call the Hawaii Island Trouble Line at 808-969-6666 to report the outage.