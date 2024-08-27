Shark advisory posted for ‘Waikiki Walls’ by Kapahulu Groin

Honolulu officials have issued a shark advisory for “Waikiki Walls” after a non-aggressive, 5- to 6-foot shark was observed in the area.

The alert was sent to HNL.Info just before noon.

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards observed the shark about 50 yards offshore of the “Kapahulu Groin” in Waikiki.

On Sunday morning, a shark advisory was also sent for “Rest Camp” at Pokai Bay in leeward Oahu.

Lifeguards spotted a non-aggressive, 6-foot blacktip shark about 200 feet offshore of Pokai Bay. Shark warning signs were posted that day, but have since been taken down.

The public is advised to always check with lifeguards for the latest ocean conditions.