A light summertime pasta

This summertime pasta of lightly sizzled garlic and tomatoes with torn basil is satisfyingly easy and delicious. It’s also a reminder that with really great ingredients, not a lot of cooking is necessary to create a stand-out meal. Melt-in-your-mouth prosciutto and dollops of ricotta add a little richness to contrast with all the freshness, leaving you with a colorful main that doesn’t really need much else, but a sprinkle of crushed red-pepper flakes or a few thin rings of jalapeño or sweet red pepper could be welcome additions.

Fresh Tomato, Basil and Prosciutto Pasta

Ingredients:

• 12 ounces spaghetti

• Salt and pepper

• 6 garlic cloves

• 1 1/2 pounds ripe tomatoes (any variety)

• 1/3 cup olive oil, plus more for drizzling

• 1 1/2 cups fresh basil leaves

• 3 to 4 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto, preferably at room temperature

• 1/2 cup fresh ricotta, preferably at room temperature

Directions:

Cook pasta according to package instructions in a large pot of salted boiling water until al dente, then drain.

While the pasta is cooking, thinly slice the garlic and cut the tomatoes into large bite-size pieces (3/4- to 1-inch chunks, wedges or slices, or just halves of cherry tomatoes, if using).

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet or sauté pan over medium. After 2 minutes, add the garlic and let sizzle for about 1 minute without browning, then add the tomatoes and use tongs to toss in the garlic oil. Season with salt and cook, tossing gently, until tomatoes are warmed through and have started to release their juices but are still intact, about 3 minutes. Turn off heat.

Add the pasta to the warm tomatoes, then tear the basil into pieces and toss together with the pasta, tomatoes and garlic. Season with salt and pepper.

To serve, transfer warm pasta onto plates, tear the prosciutto into pieces and drape them over top. Dollop on the ricotta, season with salt and pepper and finish with a drizzle of olive oil.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.

