Shrimp star in these easy, delicious patties

Sweet, delicate shrimp, roughly chopped, make the base for these patties, flavored with spices typical in Desi cooking: chile powder, cumin, garam masala, ginger and garlic. Breadcrumbs soak up any excess moisture, and, along with egg, help bind the ingredients together. The result: a sturdy patty that freezes well (see Tip) and can be pan-fried or even grilled, excellent for summer barbecues. Serve with dollops of mint or mango chutney or both.

Spicy Shrimp Patties

Ingredients:

• 1 pound shrimp, shelled, deveined

and roughly chopped

• 1 small white onion, finely chopped

• 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

• 2 Thai green chiles, finely chopped

• 1 large egg, beaten

• 1/4 cup plain breadcrumbs

• 1 teaspoon ginger paste or freshly grated ginger

• 1 teaspoon garlic paste or freshly grated garlic

• 1/2 teaspoon Kashmiri or other mild red chile powder

• 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

• 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

• 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

• 1 teaspoon fine sea salt

• 1/4 cup ghee or neutral-tasting oil

• Mint or mango chutney, for serving

Directions:

In a medium bowl, combine the shrimp, onion, cilantro, chiles, egg, breadcrumbs, ginger, garlic, chile powder, cumin, garam masala, turmeric and salt and mix until blended. Form patties about 2 inches in diameter and 1 inch thick and set aside (to form the patties more easily, you can pack the mixture into a 1/4-cup measure).

Heat ghee in a medium skillet on high for 30 to 45 seconds. Working in batches to avoid overcrowding the skillet, add patties and lower heat to medium. Fry until golden brown and the shrimp turns opaque, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel. Serve with mint or mango chutney.

Total time: 40 minutes, makes about 10 patties.

Tip:

Frozen shrimp patties can be pan fried without thawing but will need about 2 minutes longer to cook through.

