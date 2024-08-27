This dessert is just peachy

This light, easy dessert blends a fresh peach purée and yogurt. No ice cream machines are necessary, just a touch of gelatin for structure, and a stint in your freezer. For that matter, it tastes wonderful even without freezing. Leave skins on the fruit for a peachy color.

Creamy Peach Sorbet With Raspberries

Ingredients:

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 tablespoon gelatin powder (from 1 package)

• 2 cups chopped peaches or nectarines, puréed

• 1 1/2 cups plain whole-milk yogurt

• Raspberries or peach slices, for garnish

Directions:

Stir together sugar, gelatin and peach purée in a medium saucepan and let sit for 10 minutes. Prepare an ice bath while you wait.

Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Simmer for about 5 minutes, until it turns a shade darker in color, then strain mixture through a fine-meshed sieve into a large bowl. Set bowl over ice and let mixture cool for about 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add yogurt to the mixture and whisk to combine.

Pour into a 1-quart loaf pan or glass pie pan. Place in the freezer for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight.

To serve, scoop out and arrange on dessert plates. Garnish with raspberries and peach slices, if you wish.

Total time: 35 minutes, plus at least 4 hours’ chilling, makes about 1 quart.

© 2024 The New York Times Company