This dessert is just peachy

By New York Times

Aug. 27, 2024 Last updated 3:27 p.m.

New York Times - Recipes

This light, easy dessert blends a fresh peach purée and yogurt. No ice cream machines are necessary, just a touch of gelatin for structure, and a stint in your freezer. For that matter, it tastes wonderful even without freezing. Leave skins on the fruit for a peachy color.

Creamy Peach Sorbet With Raspberries
Ingredients:
• 1 cup sugar
• 1 tablespoon gelatin powder (from 1 package)
• 2 cups chopped peaches or nectarines, puréed
• 1 1/2 cups plain whole-milk yogurt
• Raspberries or peach slices, for garnish

Directions:
Stir together sugar, gelatin and peach purée in a medium saucepan and let sit for 10 minutes. Prepare an ice bath while you wait.

Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Simmer for about 5 minutes, until it turns a shade darker in color, then strain mixture through a fine-meshed sieve into a large bowl. Set bowl over ice and let mixture cool for about 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add yogurt to the mixture and whisk to combine.

Pour into a 1-quart loaf pan or glass pie pan. Place in the freezer for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight.

To serve, scoop out and arrange on dessert plates. Garnish with raspberries and peach slices, if you wish.

Total time: 35 minutes, plus at least 4 hours’ chilling, makes about 1 quart.

