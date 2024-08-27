Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Hawaii’s visitor industry faces threat of hotel, airline strikes

By Allison Schaefers

Today Updated 12:16 a.m.

BusinessEditors' Picks

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Onetime Local 5 union member Jill Tokuda joined the day’s effort. Local 5’s last strike, in 1990, lasted 22 days and involved union employees from 11 hotels.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Onetime Local 5 union member Jill Tokuda joined the day’s effort. Local 5’s last strike, in 1990, lasted 22 days and involved union employees from 11 hotels.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Well over 100 members of Local 5 were on hand Monday at union headquarters on King Street preparing for an imminent strike against Waikiki hotels.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Well over 100 members of Local 5 were on hand Monday at union headquarters on King Street preparing for an imminent strike against Waikiki hotels.

George F. Lee / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Local 5 members mobilized and prepared signs Monday at union headquarters on King Street. The organization is an affiliate of Unite Here, an international union that now represents over 250,000 workers throughout the U.S. and Canada.<strong></strong>
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

George F. Lee / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Local 5 members mobilized and prepared signs Monday at union headquarters on King Street. The organization is an affiliate of Unite Here, an international union that now represents over 250,000 workers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Onetime Local 5 union member Jill Tokuda joined the day’s effort. Local 5’s last strike, in 1990, lasted 22 days and involved union employees from 11 hotels.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Well over 100 members of Local 5 were on hand Monday at union headquarters on King Street preparing for an imminent strike against Waikiki hotels.
George F. Lee / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Local 5 members mobilized and prepared signs Monday at union headquarters on King Street. The organization is an affiliate of Unite Here, an international union that now represents over 250,000 workers throughout the U.S. and Canada.<strong></strong>
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY