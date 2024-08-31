Honolulu police arrest suspect after woman, 36, stabbed in Ewa

Honolulu police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a 36-year-old woman during a domestic argument in Ewa late Friday night.

The man stabbed the woman in the neck at 10:55 p.m. Friday, according to a brief Honolulu Police Department summary.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said paramedics responded to a Puhiko Street address, treated a woman “who suffered a serious stab wound to her upper body” and took her to an emergency room in serious condition.

Police said the suspect was identified by a witness and officers arrested him at 12:11 a.m. today on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder. He remains in custody pending investigation.

The suspect’s age was not provided by the HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.