Police seek suspect in attempted kidnapping of boy in Ewa

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are looking for a man suspected of attempting to kidnap a boy in Ewa Wednesday.

Police said the 10-year-old child was at the intersection of Maunakapu and Honouliuli streets when an unknown man tried to lure the boy into his SUV. The child ran away and notified his parents.

The man is described as in his 30s, with a medium build, brown hair, wearing a white short-sleeved T-shirt and black sweatshorts.

The vehicle, described as a dark blue, late-model Subaru Forester, was last seen heading west on Maunakapu Street toward Kamaileope Street, according to CrimeStoppers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can be sent via www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips app.