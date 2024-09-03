Honolulu Fire Department says not to rig mountain slacklines

The Honolulu Fire Department is urging the public not to rig slacklines in mountain areas and to report any slacklines seen because of the dangers they pose.

“We would like to as for the community’as assistance in keeping our personnel and those we serve safe by not placing permanent or temporary wires or lines in areas that can affect search and rescue and firefighting operations,” HFD senior helicopter pilot Joshua Yeager said in a news release.

Fire officials say the slacklines create a significant hazard to HFD personnel operating helicopters during emergency operations, as well as to the public.

The aircraft can potentially collide with the slacklines, as well as rescuers, victims and water buckets being hauled and are suspended below the aircraft.

This could potentially have catastrophic consequences.

“Due to the location of rescue and wildland fire emergencies, the HFD’s flight operations are primarily at a low altitude in valleys or on ridgelines,” Yeager said.

“Unmarked wires or lines in the path of our aircraft are nearly impossible to spot while the aircraft is moving and present a v very serious hazard to our personnel that can result in injury or worse, death.”

To report the location of slacklines to alert HFD to the hazard, call HFD at 808-723-3473.