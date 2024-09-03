U.S. Transportation Department holds fate of Alaska-Hawaiian merger
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have filed a transfer application to combine under one certificate and cannot combine their operating authorities without the U.S. Department of Transportation’s approval. Nobuko Fujiwara of Hawaiian Airlines helped a passenger Friday with her ticket.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaiian Airlines reported a $67.6 million net loss in the second quarter. In 2023 its loss was $12.3 million for the same quarter. Hawaiian Air customers waited Friday at the ticket counter.