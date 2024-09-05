Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Police, Humane Society seize ‘dangerous dogs’ on Oahu bike path

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 12:02 p.m.

The Honolulu Police Department and the Hawaiian Humane Society removed seven dogs from the Pearl Harbor bike path Wednesday after complaints from the community.

“In response to loose, dangerous dogs on the Pearl Harbor bike path, District three community policing officers and Hawaiian Humane Society staff walked the Waipahu section of the path Wednesday,” read a social media post by HPD this morning. “They identified two dangerously aggressive dogs and five strays.”

All seven animals were taken by HHS, according to police.

No details about specific complaints about the dogs, injuries they may have caused or what prompted Wednesday’s canine collection were immediately released.

