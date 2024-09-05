Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, September 5, 2024 82° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

Former Rainbow Wahine Amy Atwell signs with WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:20 p.m.

Sports Wire

THE REPUBLIC / USA TODAY NETWORK Phoenix Mercury’s Amy Atwell during media day at Footprint Center in Phoenix on May 9.

THE REPUBLIC / USA TODAY NETWORK

Phoenix Mercury’s Amy Atwell during media day at Footprint Center in Phoenix on May 9.

Former Rainbow Wahine basketball player Amy Atwell signed a seven-day contract with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury today.

Atwell, who won a bronze medal with Australia at this summer’s Paris Olympics, scored two points in four minutes off the bench in tonight’s 90-77 loss to the Washington Mystics.

Atwell was in the Mercury’s training camp but was waived before the start of the WNBA season in May.

Atwell completed her Hawaii career in 2022 with Big West Player of the Year honors and led the team to the NCAA Tournament. She was picked 27th in that year’s WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. Atwell has been playing professionally in Australia after the Sparks waived her after four games.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide