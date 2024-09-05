Former Rainbow Wahine Amy Atwell signs with WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury

Former Rainbow Wahine basketball player Amy Atwell signed a seven-day contract with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury today.

Atwell, who won a bronze medal with Australia at this summer’s Paris Olympics, scored two points in four minutes off the bench in tonight’s 90-77 loss to the Washington Mystics.

Atwell was in the Mercury’s training camp but was waived before the start of the WNBA season in May.

Atwell completed her Hawaii career in 2022 with Big West Player of the Year honors and led the team to the NCAA Tournament. She was picked 27th in that year’s WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. Atwell has been playing professionally in Australia after the Sparks waived her after four games.