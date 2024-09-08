3 in serious condition after separate crashes on Oahu
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to three different overnight crashes that sent three people separately to the hospital in serious condition.
The first crash happened at 11:30 p.m. Saturday when a man estimated to be 19 years old lost control of his motorcycle and crashed at Mokapu Saddle Road. The man wore a helmet and suffered serious injuries.
The second crash occurred at 12:15 a.m. today when a man in his 20s lost control of his motorcycle and hit a guardrail on Likelike Highway near the H-3 freeway on-ramp. He was transported to an emergency room with serious injuries.
Paramedics responded to a boy estimated to be 12 years old who was driving a moped without a helmet and lost control of the vehicle and crashed at 641 North Vineyard Boulevard.
No other details were immediately available.